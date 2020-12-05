A YORK woman who survived a Nazi assassination attempt, a plane crash, breast cancer and the coronavirus has died - just nine days after her 100th birthday.

Joy Andrew’s daughter Michele says she “clearly clung to life” to make it to 100 and receive her card from the Queen, as well as others from many well-wishers.

“She even received a letter from a couple in Edmond, Oklahoma, who had read of her exploits in the paper online,” she said. “They wrote to thank her for her wartime service... a completely unexpected letter.”

The Press reported last month how Joy had reached 100 at Minster Grange care home after having survived catching Covid-19 there back in the spring.

When she was younger and working in post war Germany, she had survived an assassination attempt by her chauffeur, later identified as a Nazi. She also survived a crash landing in the desert as one of BOAC’s first air hostesses, and was rescued by Bedouins, and later survived breast cancer.

Michele said: “She lived a life full of dramas, but saw her experiences as quite ordinary. A Londoner by birth, some of her greatest friendships were forged up here when she joined the WAAF. She was stationed at Melbourne and Pocklington and sat her Sergeant’s exams in Heslington Hall.

“As Sargeant ‘Frankie’ Franklin, my mother would often cycle in to York from Pocklington for tea dances at Betty’s. Her name is amongst those etched on the glass.

“I just rang Betty’s to see if they could host her wake - it seemed appropriate - but alas they don’t have a private room for us.

“It seems fitting that Joy came back up to York in 2013 and has ended her days in a city dear to her heart. Her funeral - for family members - will be held later in December.

“I’m planning a memorial for the gardens at Minster Grange, where she spent the last seven years. Certainly she’ll be deeply missed by me, her family and the staff who looked after her for so long.”