A NEW pedestrian crossing has been built on a busy road to help schoolchildren and university students cross safely.
The crossing - which was complete less than a month after being given the green light - was funded thanks to councillors who teamed up to combine their budgets.
Green Party Cllr Andy D’Agorne who represents Fishergate ward and Labour Cllr Michael Pavlovic who represents Hull Road ward said the route on the boundary between their neighbourhoods was dangerous and needed a signal crossing.
Cllr D'Agorne added: “There used to be a school crossing patrol at the junction but when the warden retired it was judged to be too dangerous a place for a patrol to work, despite it being where many people do want to cross. I'm really glad to see this constructed so quickly after all this time.”
Cllr Pavlovic said: "This crossing will be a major benefit to encourage walking and promote road safety at this busy junction."