THERE have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the City of York Council, but the weekly rate has dropped again, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 15 cases recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,710.
However, the PHE data also shows that York's weekly case rate has dropped down to 68.4 people per 100,000 from 76.9 in yesterday's figures.
The weekly data represents the seven days ending five days before the date the latest data is published.
There have been a further 117 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 13,693. The weekly rate in North Yorkshire has also dropped down to 105.3 per 100,000 people.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 89 cases take the area's total up to 10,116.
Across the UK, a further 16,298 cases take the country's total up to 1,690,432.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
