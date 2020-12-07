A YORK mum has launched an appeal to help her daughter after doctors diagnosed her as suffering from an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Sharon Wilbourne said her 'world just came crashing down' when her shocked daughter Lauren rang her three weeks ago to say she had been told she had grade 2 cancer.

She said Lauren, 24, underwent a lumpectomy on Thursday and now faced up to seven months of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, and five years of hormone treatment.

She said her daughter would have a clearer prognosis in a fortnight after tests to check that the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes.

"As if this year hasn’t been bad enough," she said. "Nobody wants to hear a diagnosis that includes cancer at any age, let alone a 24-year-old who has her whole life ahead of her.

"Her specialist said she was one of only two people he had come across in a 25 year career who was so young and had such an aggressive breast cancer.

"She is going to undergo tests to see if there's a genetic cause."

She said Lauren had only just moved with her partner Dale and two-year-old son Harrison into their new home in Acomb, and she wanted them to have a stress free first Christmas there.

Sharon, of Osbaldwick, said she was hoping to raise enough money to take the pressure off Lauren financially and had set a £5,000 target, with £315 raised so far, on a gofundme appeal.

She said she wanted to help Lauren with the cost of travelling over to Leeds for cancer treatment but also to help pay for possible fertility treatments when she was older.

"She has to decide whether to have some eggs removed and frozen because the chemo might reduce her fertility and ability to have more children in future," she said.

"While the eggs would be removed on the NHS, she would have to pay £400 a year for them to be stored frozen, and £4,500 for IVF.

"Any support regardless of the amount would be greatly appreciated and so helpful in our mission to regaining my daughters health."

*To support the fundraising drive, go to https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-my-24-year-old-daughter-beat-breast-cancer?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+help-my-24-year-old-daughter-beat-breast-cancer.