SANTA is making himself at home in York ahead of Christmas.
Father Christmas is settling in at Dobbies Garden Centre in Northfield Lane, Upper Poppleton, with his magical grotto open for families to visit.
Open til Christmas Eve, families can adventure through the winter wonderland, featuring faux reindeer and other animals before they meet Santa at his house checking the list of who has been naughty or nice.
A spokesman for the centre said: "The safety of customers and team members is Dobbies’ number one priority and a number of social distancing and hygiene measures are in place. Those visiting Santa’s grotto will be required to wear a face covering in store, and Dobbies asks that customers come prepared with their own mask.
"The grotto will be open spaces with online booking to manage capacity. There will also be scheduled cleaning carried out regularly throughout the day.
"Tickets are priced at £11.99 per child and include a visit to Santa’s grotto and a gift. Santa has selected a range of toys, suitable for different ages, with children invited to select their own present."
To book your visit or to find out more, visit dobbies.com