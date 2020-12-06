A POPULAR bar has been transformed into a new modern British pub - which promises to celebrate local producers and Yorkshire’s finest food.

Charlie Hudson and James Wreglesworth have taken on the management of Thomas’s of York in Museum Street, opposite York Library.

The duo said they have rebranded the site and turned it into Three Museum Street - a modern British pub celebrating the people and produce of Yorkshire, using local businesses.

And, when coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the pub will transform into the Pigs Club - a home for late-night souls, that will run from 9pm until 3.30am.

The site will operate as a cocktail bar, and offer a variety of spirit and wine masterclasses - with plans to open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Charlie said: “We have been given an amazing opportunity to create our brand. These are difficult times we are living in, but we are passionate and believe we can create a successful and fresh hospitality experience.

“We aim to create seasonal and delicious drinks, while offering a food menu full of flavours with a modern take on British pub classics.

“This brand will be ever-evolving until we reach some sort of normal. But for now, we will just be here trying to give our customers some amazing and happy times leading up to Christmas. We will also be changing the name from Thomas’s of York to Three Museum Street. We love this name and think it will give us a fresh platform to bring something really special to our city.

The company is also looking for new front of house staff to start immediately.

For further information, email to James@finedrinking.com