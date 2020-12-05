YOUNGSTERS at a primary school near York created carol singing videos to mark the lighting of their village Christmas tree.
Naburn residents couldn’t hold their usual Christmas community carol singing led by the children at the lighting of the village's Christmas tree this year because of the Covid-19 restrictions. But pupils at Naburn C of E Primary School didn't let that stop them.
Instead, they recorded their carol singing, in small groups, safely distanced and following the guidelines in the open air at their forest school site.
Their videos were released at 6pm on Tuesday on the school and village Facebook pages at the same moment as the tree lights came on in the village next to their school in a virtual Christmas tree lighting celebration.
The carol singing videos have had hundreds of viewings on Facebook.
To bring extra cheer in the build up to Christmas, the children will be recording more of their carol singing on December 11 and sending them out again.
