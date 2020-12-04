EMPLOYEE volunteering charity York Cares is organising a range of Covid-secure Christmas activities, including a window display trail.

Every December York Cares traditionally engages employer and employee-volunteers from across York in a range of different seasonal activities, from delivering Christmas parties in Care Homes and Independent Living Communities to collecting and donating much needed items to charities across York.

This year, one innovative idea York Cares has come up with to spread some socially-distanced cheer has been to organise a window display trail created by residents living in local Independent Living Communities.

The charity has put together craft kits and assigned residents one of the 12 days of Christmas to use as inspiration for a display in their window that can also be enjoyed by the wider local community.

York Cares employer members have also been offered the opportunity to take part in the York Cares collections where an employer will be matched with a local charity looking for items to be donated for those in our community who are most in need.

Katy Elliot, volunteering support officer, said: “We have asked a range of homelessness prevention and resettlement charities or organisations who work with isolated and vulnerable people in York to send us their wishlists for Christmas gifts and festive foods to match with one of our volunteer teams.

“Arrangements are looking a little different this year, so most organisations have set up Amazon wishlists, which teams are able to buy directly from.”

To find out how you can get involved, or for further information, contact info@Yorkcares.co.uk.