EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an on-going police incident in York.

Hallfield Road is closed both ways closed due to a police incident from James Street to Redeness Street.

Emergency services, including the York fire crew and North Yorkshire Police, are on the scene to deal with a partial crane collapse.

A recovery crane is now on route to support the broken boom on the crane, which is hung in a "precarious position."

Nobody has been injured during the incident.

Surrounding routes may be affected from diverted traffic.

More to follow.