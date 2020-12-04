EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an on-going police incident in York.
Hallfield Road is closed both ways closed due to a police incident from James Street to Redeness Street.
Emergency services, including the York fire crew and North Yorkshire Police, are on the scene to deal with a partial crane collapse.
A recovery crane is now on route to support the broken boom on the crane, which is hung in a "precarious position."
Nobody has been injured during the incident.
Surrounding routes may be affected from diverted traffic.
