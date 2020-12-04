THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 311.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 77 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 274 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 41,879.
Patients were aged between 15 and 98 years old. All except seven, aged 15 to 78 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from March 26 to December 3 with the majority being on or after November 23.
Their families have been informed.