A drug dealer caught with £4,000 of cocaine has been jailed.

For six months, Jamie Charles Frederick Stubbings exposed others in York to “misery, degradation and physical and mental damage” through his illegal trade, the city's crown court heard.

Defence barrister Eddison Flint said the 30-year-old had been selling the drug to fund his own “considerable habit of cocaine use”.

Since his arrest, he had stopping using the drug and got a job in a bus depot.

“He has clearly committed this offence but he is not the same person (now),” said Mr Flint.

Recorder Ian Harris told Stubbings: “You supplied a dangerous drug that you knew only causes misery, degradation and physical and mental damage.

“The seriousness of this offence means only custody is appropriate.”

Stubbings had told a probation officer he had feared his cocaine use would kill him.

“It is a shame you didn’t take steps to address this before going into the business of supplying it,” the judge said.

He jailed Stubbings, of Swann Street, off Nunnery Lane, for two years and eight months at a sitting in Leeds.

Stubbings pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply it to others.

Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, said police raided Stubbings house on September 27, 2019.

They found cocaine, scales and other drug items in his bedroom and front room.

Altogether, the cocaine, in rocks and bags, was worth up to £4,000 in street deals.

Stubbings had £210 in his wallet.

He told police he had been selling cocaine for six months.

He used at least two bags of cocaine a day himself and bought the drug in bulk for £400 a time.

One week before the raid, with three other people, he had bought £1,000 of the drug.

He said the £210 was partly the results of selling cocaine, and partly money he had been given.

Mr Flint said Stubbings had been in a difficult situation following the death of his grandmother and problems with a relationship.

He had been living on universal credit at the time, but couldn’t afford to buy cocaine.

So he had turned to dealing to raise money.

