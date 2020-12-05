A NEW Indian takeaway with a bit of a local history has opened in a York suburb.

If you recognise the name of Saffron Spice it’s because the business previously operated in Linton on Ouse for about 15 years before it closed back in April 2018.

The team behind the new venture - which opened last month at 87, Cornlands Road in Acomb - are owner Ruhel Uddin and his business partner and head chef Mohibur Rahman who both worked together in Linton and both live in Leeds.

Ruhel said that since the closure of the original Saffron Spice, due to the landlord retiring, he’s been busy with a career in computer engineering and raising his three-year-old daughter, Inayah.

He said: “Chef Rahman visited Bangladesh for several months and used that time wisely to re-skill himself with authentic Bangladeshi cuisine. For the past one and a half years he’s also worked at Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay, Leeds, adding a collection of different styles of cooking to his repertoire.

“We know Acomb well, one of my family used to run and own the Indian Ocean restaurant in Acomb, and so, when we saw the opportunity to open in Cornlands Road, we took it.

“We opened during the second lockdown and business has been going well, we have had a good response from new customers and I have kept in contact with a lot of our old customers from Linton and we have been delivering there.

“Our menu is Bangladeshi cuisine and has something for everyone from traditional curries as well as European dishes.”

They are open every week from Sunday-Thursday 5pm-10.45pm and from 5pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday.

To order call 01904787500 or go to saffron-spice.co.uk/ordernow