ROGUE traders have targeted a 77-year-old man in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Lincoln Street in the Leeman road area of York at about 1.20pm on Wednesday, December 2.

A spokesman for the force said: "Two men attended the victim’s home in a small white van with ladders on the roof and informed him that his roof needs repairing.

"They then entered his property and demanded a large amount of cash upfront for materials, stating that they would be back the next day to start work on the roof.

"The victim handed over the cash but the pair did not return the following day to complete the work as agreed.

"The first man is described as a white, clean shaven, approx. 5ft 7ins with very grey or white hair. He was well built, in his late 50s or early 60s, and was wearing a grey/white top and jeans. He spoke with a very low, quiet voice and spoke with a slight Irish accent. The man was white and in his thirties.

"If you have any information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage, that may be able to assist the investigation to please get in touch.

"Officers are also particularly keen to speak to anyone else who may have been approached by ‘traders’ in similar circumstances or has seen the two men or van matching the description."

If you have any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email InvestigationHubYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200216186 when providing any information.