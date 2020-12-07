FAILURE to make a major roundabout in York safer for pedestrians and cyclists - as part of plans to dual the A1237 carriageway - will “put lives at risk”, business owners have claimed.

Work on dualling the outer ring road - the A1237 - could start in 2023 and be complete by 2025.

Under the plans, the single carriageway would be dualled in both directions between the A19 at Shipton Road to the A1036 at Little Hopgrove.

Five roundabouts - at Clifton Moor, Wigginton Road, Haxby Road, Strensall Road and Monks Cross will be enlarged.

But Lorna Marchi, owner of York Riding School near Wigginton Roundabout, said the updated plan shows that nothing is being done to make Wigginton roundabout safer - adding that this “is a serious accident waiting to happen”.

However, City of York Council said it would be reviewing all feedback and the plans would then be altered "to best suit all users".

Lorna said the original plans included new cycle paths, footpaths and safe crossing points to be included in the works, which have since been taken out.

Her claims have been backed by Janice Dunphy, owner of Creepy Crawlies, who said she can’t recommend people cycle or use public transport to visit the adventure park as “it just isn’t safe when crossing”.

Lorna said: “We have been in direct consultation with York council for two years and were led to believe that improvements would be carried out within the scheme. However, it’s clear from the updated plan that nothing will be done.

"This is a serious accident waiting to happen.”

Lorna added that York council was fully aware of the safety issues.

Janice said: “We use the land across the roundabout for our nursery children. We were willing to take a short-term hit so it can become safer. We hope the council reconsider so it can become a safe path for people to access our park.”

Labour’s North York branch chair Tony Gavin said the earlier safety measures have “clearly been dropped, putting lives at risk".

James Gilchrist, the council's assistant director of transport, highways and environment, said: “Upgrading York’s outer ring road has long been called for to reduce congestion and journey times.

“To ensure that this upgrade is right for years to come we have recently asked residents, businesses and visitors for their comments and I would like to thank the 3,500 people who responded. Alongside this, we have discussed options with landowners and residents nearby, but no commitments have been made. As part of this process, we will review all the comments and alter the plans to best suit all users.”