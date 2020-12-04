A NORTH Yorkshire brewery experienced its most successful November for online sales during the second national lockdown.
Black Sheep Brewery has seen seen a 542 per cent increase on the same month last year.
With England in another national lockdown during November and with pubs, bars and restaurants closed, customers have turned to online ordering to get their taste of Yorkshire from the Masham-based brewery.
The brewery’s e-commerce team, with support from colleagues from across the brewery, worked together to meet demand from customers for products ranging from bottled beers, mini-kegs, gift packs, hampers and its beer advent calendar.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Our team have really pulled together to handle this huge influx of orders.
“We have pivoted the brewery’s operations towards our online business while pubs, bars and restaurants have been forced to close.
“We are really grateful that the public have continued to support us with high levels of online orders.”
Alongside its e-commerce activity, Black Sheep Brewery has also continued to offer alternative ways to enjoy its products, including its highly popular ‘Brew to Ewe’ local beer delivery service for customers across large parts of North and West Yorkshire.