ALMOST 100 pupils at a York school have been told to self isolate after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed.
A spokeswoman for Manor CE Academy said it was advised by Public Health England yesterday that there was a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school, and a further case was confirmed this morning.
"A total of 96 students have been identified as having direct prolonged contact with the confirmed cases," she said.
"They have all been contacted and instructed to self-isolate.
"The school remains open and all other children should continue to attend if they remain well."
Principal Simon Barber said: "We know that parents and families may find this concerning but the necessary measures have been taken in line with the government guidance and we continue to work closely with Public Health England.”