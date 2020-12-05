TWO York businesses have joined forces to set up a Christmas community project to collect food bank donations.
Little Green Weigh - which operates from Poppleton Business Park as an online service, offering locally-made eco friendly products and Dogobees hair salon on the corner of Gillygate and Bootham are supporting I am Reusable in Leeman Road.
Cat Wood, from Little Green Weigh, said: “This year has been tough on all of us but even harder on some leading to many more families turning to local food banks for support.
“That’s why this Christmas we’re supporting I am Reusable.
“We will be donating 50p from the sale of every Christmas card and decoration towards buying food for the food bank as well as donating some extra goodies as well as collecting items.”
Laura Shackleton, of Dogobees said: “We are hoping to get enough donations to really make a difference. The salon is a drop off point for everyone not just clients.”
They are looking for the following items:
l Non perishable food - tinned food, pasta, sauces, tinned fish and meat, juice, long life milk, coffee, tea, snacks, puddings etc.
l Toiletries - deodorants, soap, shampoos, sanitary products
l Children’s Toys - all clean and in good condition
l Christmas treats - such as selection boxes, chocolates, advent calendars, Christmas puddings, custard etc
l Gifts - something to put a smile on the face of someone who may be struggling this Christmas
Cat said: “All donations however small will make a huge difference to local families.”
Both businesses will be collecting throughout December or Little Green Weigh can collect with a home delivery.