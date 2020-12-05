Pete Hull says he’d like to meet up with his 13 family members at Christmas (‘We’re banned from seeing our family due to ‘Christmas rules’, Letters, December 2). He adds that Covid is just glorified flu for 90 per cent of those who get it.
If that’s so, then for 1 in 10 it’s bad. So if all your family got it, Pete, at least one of you would get it badly. I’m no snowflake, but that doesn’t sound like a merry Christmas to me!
Eleanor Jones, Kexby Avenue, York
Are you also an anti-vaxxer, Matthew?
So, Mr Laverack believes there is no global pandemic (Impact of the ‘China Virus’ has been ‘grossly exaggerated’, Letters, December 1)!
Does he also believe that it is a hoax or a government conspiracy? Just because York has a relatively small number of cases, thankfully, is no indication of the true scope of the disease.
His insular view is naive at best.
Does he also belong to the anti-mask and anti-vaccination brigade - putting the rest of us at risk?
DE Vieira, Station Avenue, York