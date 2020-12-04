THERE was a major drop in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week, Public Health England data has revealed.

An interactive map, updated daily by PHE, today (Friday) shows data for the seven days to November 28 - the most recent time period available.

During that period, there were 162 new cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 279 the week before (seven days to November 21) - a 41.9 per cent drop.

The data reveals that the Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood area had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in that period, with 15.

There were 13 cases confirmed in Tang Hall and in Heworth South & The Groves, 12 in Clifton Without & Skelton, 11 in Woodthorpe & Acomb Park, 11 also in Fulford Road & Clementhorpe, nine cases each in Strensall, in Acomb, in South Bank & Dringhouses and in Fulford, Heslington & University, and seven in Huntington and in Clifton North.

In addition, there were five each in York City Centre, in Osbaldwick, and in Holgate East, four each in Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham, in Holgate West, and in Wigginton, three in Haxby and in Rawcliffe & Clifton South.

Meanwhile, four areas of York had so few coronavirus cases that they are shaded white in the latest PHE map.

The districts all had fewer than three cases in the week to November 28, and PHE says it does not show such data on its map, so as to protect individuals' identities.

The four areas are: New Earswick, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, Heworth North and Stockton, and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.