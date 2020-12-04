EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the A1 in Yorkshire.
Long queues have built up on the southbound carriageway after the collision near Junction 46 at Wetherby.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to a collision involving two 'camper van sized vehicles' at 11.19am, and fire engines had been sent from Tadcaster, Harrogate and Wetherby.
A driver stuck in the jam said he had seen five police vehicles travelling along the hard shoulder to the crash, and also witnessed an air ambulance helicopter trying to land.