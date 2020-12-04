AN ELDERLY woman, who went missing from her home last night near Whitby, has thankfully been found safe and well.
Joan, 82, went missing from her home in Ainthorpe at around 10pm last night.
North Yorkshire Police launched a search appeal online, which has now led to Joan being found.
North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "Thank you all for your shares.
"We're really pleased to say that the missing 82 year-old woman from near Whitby has just been located safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who retweeted the original appeal, it really helps."