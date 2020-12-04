POLICE officers who keep York city centre residents, businesses and visitors safe are going online to get people’s feedback about policing issues.

With Covid-19 reducing the opportunities for officers to meet and talk to members of the public face-to-face, the team is now turning to video call technology to help.

More people than ever are using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime and other video calling services to keep up with family, friends and colleagues. In York city centre, they can now do the same with their local police team.

Sergeant Nick Plumb said: “We’re always really keen to listen to your feedback – even when we can’t do this in person.

"If you visit or work in York city centre, and would like to bring an issue to our attention, or ask us any questions about policing, this is a great opportunity to do so.”

Inspector Andy Godfrey and Sergeant Nick Plumb will be available online between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday December 8.

To take part, simply email snayorkcity@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. You must include your name, address, and contact phone number, as well as a brief idea of what you want to discuss.

If a number of people have the same concerns as you, you may be able to take part in a joint session.

The video calls will take place over Microsoft Teams – attendees will receive a personal invitation via email, which can be used in any web browser, without having to create an account.