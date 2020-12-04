MEMBERS of the facilities team at a school in York have named themselves ‘The Foggers’, in line with their new role keeping the school safe with ‘fogging’.

Since the start of term, the facilities assistants at St Peter’s School in the city have added ‘fogging’ to their list of duties.

This involves spraying an atomised spray of antiviral disinfectant across the site from classrooms and meeting rooms to corridors and dining halls.

Mr Jeremy Walker, Head Master of St Peter’s School, said: “Our facilities assistants are remarkable people and, along with so many others on the support staff, have been working tirelessly to keep everyone safe at St Peter’s.

“There is a tremendous sense of camaraderie and excellent good humour among them all and I am delighted to pay tribute to our fantastic ‘Foggers’.”

Fogging is carried out in addition to the cleaning done by the school’s housekeeping team and provides an extra layer of antiviral protection.

The Foggers have primarily been working out of school hours, on weekends and evenings, to ensure that all spaces are thoroughly disinfected.

While the staff have been working hard to ensure the school is safe, three pupils have managed to reach the national final of the Modern Languages National Spelling Bee.

Isabelle, Sophie and Will from St Peter’s 8-13 secured their places in the final after competing in the Yorkshire and The Humber regional finals.

Isabelle achieved first place in the German competition, Sophie achieved first place in the French competition and Will came third in the Spanish competition.

Mrs Janine Hebden, head of modern foreign languages at St Peter’s 8-13, said: “I’m thrilled for our three national finalists.

“They prepared brilliantly and I know they are excited about the challenge of a further 100 words to learn for the national final.”