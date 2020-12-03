A SENIOR fire officer has warned about the dangers posed by fire pits, log burners and braziers after a fire tonight in Selby.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted that a crew from Selby dealt with a fire to property in the Staynor area of the town, with four appliances at the scene and breathing apparatus and thermal cameras in use.
He said the fire had been extinguished and checks for fire spread were taking place.
"Investigation into the cause is being carried out," he said, adding: "Fire safety message: Please make sure fire pits, log burners & braziers are fully extinguished before leaving them unattended."
