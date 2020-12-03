MILLIONS of people suffer from SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder - but, according to a York company, its effects may depend on where you live.
Once known as the winter blues, SAD is now a medically recognised condition which makes people feel depressed.
Symptoms of SAD can include:
- a persistent low mood
- a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities
- irritability
- feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness
- feeling lethargic (lacking in energy) and sleepy during the day
- sleeping for longer than normal and finding it hard to get up in the morning
- craving carbohydrates and gaining weight
YorkTest, the UK's leading intolerance and allergy test provider have recently conducted which UK regions are most susceptible to SAD based on sunshine hours, mental health scores, % of people reporting heightened anxiety levels and PHQ8 depression scores.
Research by YorkTest revealed Scotland as the region most susceptible to SAD, with North & South Wales ranked in the top 3.
Interestingly, Yorkshire and the Humber was one of the least affected areas.
