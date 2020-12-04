NHS England has still been unable to reveal exactly how and when the Pfizer/ BioNTech Covid jab will be rolled out in York.

But it has warned the national roll-out would be a 'marathon rather than a sprint'.

The Press yesterday put a several questions about the rollout to the Yorkshire and Humber office of NHS England.

We asked:

• When York will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine – and how many will we get?

• How and where will the vaccine be stored?

• Where will the York vaccination centre be?

• When will vaccination begin – and how many people in York will get it initially?

• How will people will be informed about the vaccination?

• How will elderly people in care homes be vaccinated?

Despite repeatedly pressing for an answer, however, NHS England has so far given only a very general response.

In a statement the organisation said: "Delivering the Pfizer vaccine is complex as it needs to be stored at very cold temperatures and moved carefully, so at first we will deliver it from 'Hospital Hubs'. We will confirm hub details shortly but not right now given security reasons and various logistical steps needed.

"We are preparing to offer the vaccine to more groups of people and in more ways, like local vaccination services, but this will be a marathon over the coming months, not a sprint."

Whitehall announced on Wednesday morning that the UK had approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.

A national vaccination programme was expected to start next week with residents and staff at care homes top of the priority list, followed by health care staff and those over 80.

But Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), admitted yesterday that 'logistical issues' with the Pfizer jab mean there could be a delay in getting it to care home residents and staff.

York Hospital is expected to begin vaccinating its staff before Christmas - though the hospital will not be responsible for rolling vaccinations out across the rest of York.