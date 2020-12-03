A £6.5m transformation of York's old fire station into luxury accommodation has won recognition.
York architect Vincent and Brown, with developers London Ebor Developments and The Helmsley Group, has scooped silver in the Best Mixed-Use Development category at the What House awards which celebrate the best new homes.
Their redevelopment of The Old Fire Station, Clifford Street, created commercial space, residential townhouses and apartments.
Historic facades were retained and the team was commended for designs that kept elegant brick details as well as the use of York stone.
Lee Vincent, director of Vincent and Brown, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award in a very competitive field. We are incredibly proud that the judges commented on the attention to detail, including external brickwork detailing."
“The existing buildings included a chapel as well as the fire station buildings and required complex and sympathetic design to retain those historic features while creating a modern, luxury finish.”
The What House awards are known as the Oscars of the housebuilding industry, and are the country’s largest event that celebrates the very best new homes.
