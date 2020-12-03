FIREFIGHTERS were called in to rescue a woman trapped in her vehicle after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 3pm today to a crash involving two vehicles on Sutton Bank near Thirsk.
A spokesman for the service said that when they arrived on the scene they found a woman was stuck in one of the vehicles due to the car being in a hedge.
He said: "Crews used a dewalt saw to cut away the hedge which allowed the woman to get out."
