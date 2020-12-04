THE Press’ annual Toys & Tins Appeal has been scuppered by the pandemic.

Over the years, readers have donated many thousands of gifts and food items to help save Christmas for some of York’s most vulnerable and needy children by ensuring they woke up to presents and enjoyed a proper Christmas dinner.

The appeal assisted the York refuge run by Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) for people affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, and the Salvation Army, which fills food parcels for people in need and collects toys for children whose families would struggle to buy them.

But this year items cannot be received and stored at The Press’ offices in Walmgate because staff are working from home, and an IDAS spokeswoman said that while it would really like to have been able to accept donations, it wouldn’t be able to store and quarantine them following collection.

“Thanks so much for all your support,” she said. “This year has been hard and managing Christmas is very challenging.”

She asked if readers could instead send vouchers for IDAS to pass on to families, so they could do their own shopping and make their own choices.

She said vouchers could be posted to IDAS, St Mary’s Court, 39 Blossom Street, York. YO24 1AQ and donations could be made by going to https://www.idas.org.uk/get-involved/idas-christmas-appeal/.

Meanwhile, Major Andrew Dunkinson, of the York Salvation Army, said he recognised the challenge posed for the appeal and urged readers instead to support the Salvation Army’s own annual Christmas Present Appeal.

Well-wishers can leave a toy or other gift at the Tesco Extra Stores at Clifton Moor and Askham Bar or donate to a “Lockdown” Appeal which aims to raise £8,000 so vouchers can be given to families once food and gifts have run out.

For more information, go to www.YorkSA.org.uk or phone 01904 690697.

l Are readers planning to help save Christmas for others less fortunate? Please email details of any planned acts of kindness to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.