A HOSPITAL trust has offered its "sincere apologies" to a man who suffered brain damage when he was born.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was left with severe disabilities.

As reported by The Press on Thursday, has successfully sued York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and will receive a £3.8 million lump sum, plus payments of nearly £320,000 a year to cover the cost of care for the rest of his life.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “The trust is pleased that an agreement has been reached with the man’s family in respect of the claim arising from the delay in delivering him.

"We would like to reiterate our sincere apologies to him, and his family, that this happened.

"We truly regret that the delay resulted in him suffering from cerebral palsy and learning difficulties and recognise the huge impact this has had on his life and that of his family.

"The agreed damages will be used to secure his future and to provide him with the ongoing care and support he requires.

"The trust would like to pay tribute to the loving and devoted care that his parents have provided over the years and to wish them all the very best for the future.”

The High Court heard the hospital admitted liability early in the case and that the man, now aged in his 20s, requires continuous care.