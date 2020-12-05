A NEW book has been published to showcase and boost hundreds of local independent businesses affected by the pandemic.

Book of York - City to Coast is an in-depth guide to the city and its surrounds, promoting more than 700 businesses.

The book is free, with a £2 suggested donation, with funds going to youth homelessness charity, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH), which operates across York, North and East Yorkshire.

The project is by Yorkshire-based Independent Life and has been independently published, to be distributed in independent shops, restaurants, cafes, hotels and attractions.

It captures a unique view of the region by focussing on local people and places, providing practical information to get around, while delving deeper to reveal the real York.

Readers are taken on a trip around York’s ten key neighbourhoods to gain an insight into the independent businesses there, then invited to learn about the market towns and coastal resorts within the YO postcode area such as Malton, Whitby, Helmsley, Knaresborough and the Yorkshire Wolds.

David Laycock, of Independent Life, said: “Independent Life is built on collaboration, bringing together diverse people from all sectors that make York ‘York’.

“The Book of York | City to Coast is a product of our unique, collaborative and personal approach, comprising an eclectic mix of over 700 independently minded people and places who all played their part in bringing it to life.”

It came out on Wednesday, December 2 to coincide with the end of the lockdown to make a difference during the run-up to Christmas.

Linsey Trower, communications and fundraising manager for SASH, said: “This year has been harder than most. Many of us can rely on the support of family and friends to help us through. But unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many young people facing homelessness. With the support of the local community and initiatives like this, all funds raised will help to provide a warm and safe place for a young person to stay at a time of crisis.”

Donations can be made via Independent Life’s QR code, found on the back of The Book of York or via www.sash-uk.org.uk/