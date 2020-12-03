YORK'S Covid-19 weekly case rate has dropped once again, but new cases are still being recorded, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's weekly rate is now 76.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 82.6 in yesterday's figures.
The weekly data represents the seven days ending five days before the date the latest data is published.
The data from PHE also shows that there have been a further 17 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,695.
There have been a further 108 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 13,576. The weekly rate in North Yorkshire has also dropped down to 107.8 per 100,000 people.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 102 cases take the area's total over 10,000 up to 10,027.
Across the UK, a further 14,879 cases take the country's total up to 1,674,134.