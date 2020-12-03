HUMAN remains unearthed at York Station have been deemed an "archaeological find" from the Roman period, it has been confirmed.
As reported by The Press yesterday (Wednesday), the British Transport Police (BTP) was called to the station at 4.10pm on Tuesday following a report of human remains being uncovered during building work.
"The remains were found in the locality of a Roman burial site" and were being assessed by archaeologists, a BTP spokesperson told The Press.
Yesterday morning police officers could be seen going in and out of an area inside the station which is blocked off to the public.
Today, the spokesperson said: "The human remains have now been deemed an archaeological find following an assessment by an archaeologist at the scene. The scene will be preserved so the city council can progress the matter accordingly."
Police enquiries have been completed.
A spokesperson for City of York Council added: "The remains are Roman in date and relate to the Roman cemetery which existed in the area of the station. York Archaeological Trust are now monitoring any further works going forward."
They also said the station cemetery dates between the 2nd-4th century AD and consisted of inhumation and cremation burials. It was largely destroyed when York's railway station was built in the 1840s.
However, small pockets of in-situ Roman material including burials still survive in places.
