A WARNING has gone out to residents not to be taken in by a coronavirus testing phone scam.
North Yorkshire Police say residents should be on their guard for anyone calling up asking them to buy a Covid-19 test over the phone and trying to get people to part with their bank details.
A spokesman for the force said: "Don't pass on any bank details over the phone, don't purchase a test in the this was and call NHS 111 for Covid-19 information.
“We’d urge anyone reading this to please tell as many people you know about this scam, the more people who are aware of it, the less these unscrupulous individuals will succeed in stealing any more money from their victims.”
