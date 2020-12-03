A PUB which has shut its doors is now being sold - with the potential to be redeveloped into a glamping and caravan site.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market The Haynes Arms, a closed pub in Kirkby Sigston, in the Hambleton district.

The stone-built property occupies a prominent roadside position next to the A19, with high levels of passing traffic.

Before closing, the business was a reputable food-led country pub, and the sale of the site presents a unique development opportunity, with potential for the property to be restored as a substantial pub and restaurant.

The pub site, including the existing building, extends to circa 0.46 acres, with the adjoining field extending to c. 3.41 acres.

The current owners have made a pre-planning application for the development of a glamping and caravan accommodation offering in the field.

Hambleton District Council, when considering the application, concluded: “Based on the submitted information and the above considerations there is potential that an application for change of use of the site to accommodate glamping pods and caravans will be supported in principle.”

The site would benefit hugely from the robust tourist market in North Yorkshire.

Nearby attractions which draw visitors to the area include the stunning Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks and the many historic towns and cities of the region such as York, Harrogate and coastal villages.

Equally, the site may lend itself to conversion for alternative use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

David Cash, associate director at Christie & Co is handling the sale, and said: “I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve driven past The Haynes Arms on my travels up and down the A19. It’s an extremely well known pub and there aren’t many people I speak to in the industry who aren’t familiar with it.

"We are currently seeing increased buyer demand for hospitality businesses by the coast or in the countryside, as many prospective buyers are looking for an alternative lifestyle, whilst capitalising on the recent staycation boom seen across the UK – the result of limits to international travel imposed by COVID-19.

"We have already had lots of phone calls and requests for further information and expect more enquiries from a range or prospective buyers.”