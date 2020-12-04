TWO musicians, based in York, have composed the score for a new Christmas movie out today.

My Dad’s Christmas Date - a film produced by MSR Media in York, is due for release on Amazon Prime and Govardo, comprised of Dom Sky and Jack Rose managed to write and record the score during the first coronavirus lockdown, by working with other musicians remotely as well as organising socially distanced recording sessions.

The film is set in the UK and features16-year-old Jules, played by Olivia Mai-Barrett, who's tired of her widower father, David - Jeremy Piven - acting sad and lonely two years after the death of her mum, so she secretly sets up online dating profiles for him

Dom, who lives in Leeds and Jack, who lives in York, recorded some of their material at Highfield Grange Studios just outside Bubwith, where the film was shot.

Dom said: “It was definitely challenging to do, but it's great we managed to complete it. The really brilliant thing for us has been making all these new connections.

"What started out as a challenge became and advantage because we started recording with musicians we have worked with in the past. We had a budget and we could reach out to musicians who weren’t gigging anymore so they could work during this difficult time.”

Their original song ‘Trying to Get My Heart Back’ was also synced to the film and will officially be released today to coincide with the film’s release.

This single is part of an album which has been crowdfunded by Govardo’s fans, friends and family. The duo has just completed the album and will be sending out the promised CDs and digital downloads to all their donors by Christmas.