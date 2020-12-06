GETTING on the property ladder can be difficult and confusing at times.

It is hard to know where to start looking and which properties you can even afford to purchase.

However, with the country slowly emerging out of lockdown and Stamp Duty costs (for properties £500,000 or less) put on hold until March, now is a great time to think about buying a house.

David Ross is the Managing Director at Hometrack (leading provider of insight and intelligence to the mortgage market) said many factors can impact the size of the mortgage you can borrow, including deposit, interest rates and repayment terms.

He said: “Generally, lenders will lend up to 2.5x your gross annual salary but this can vary.

“Some good advice is to try and keep your mortgage to less than 28% of your gross monthly income. That way you should have plenty of money left for the essentials or to put away for a rainy day.”

The salary you will need to afford houses in York

(Figures based on a 2% interest rate, 10% deposit and a 25 year repayment term.)

According to latest data from Plumplot, the average salary for people in York is £34.5K.

With this figure in mind, you will realistically be able to afford properties that are £210,000 or less if you want to live comfortably.

These calculations are based on David Ross’ advice that a mortgage should be around 28% of your total income.

Here are five York homes you can buy for £34.5K or less- including the estimated salary you should be earning if you want to buy the properties.

Kingsway West

Cost of house: £210,000

Total annual salary when mortgage accounts for 28%: £34,328

The property's kitchen (Photo:Zoopla)

If you earn the average salary in York, then you could live comfortably in this two bedroom property.

The property is in a popular residential area, near many local amenities and near the city centre.

The house itself is described as “bright and spacious” and has a lot to offer its new owner.

The kitchen has to be the focal point of the house; it is ultra-modern with granite counter tops.

Herman Walk

Cost of house: £205,000

Total annual salary when mortgage accounts for 28%: £33,514

Herman Walk property (Photo:Zoopla)

On the market for a four bedroom family home? Then this one could be perfect for you.

It is in a popular residential area in West York, with easy access to the A64.

A unique selling point of the property has to be the outside areas; there are lawned gardens to the front and a courtyards to the back.

There is also a brick building which you can use for storage.

Orrin close

Cost of house: £200,000

Total annual salary when mortgage accounts for 28%: £32,657

Orrin Close property (Photo:Zoopla)

This property is on the market for £200K- it would be a great investment for a first time buyer.

It has two double bedrooms and a three piece family bathroom.

The breakfast kitchen has modern fittings and is best suited to a buyer with contemporary tastes.

The living room looks like a cosy place to relax, as it has a feature fireplace complete with a log burner effect.

Spectrum Mews

Cost of house: £199,950

Total annual salary when mortgage accounts for 28%: £32,652

This quirky property is on the market (Photo:Zoopla)

You can buy this quirky town house apartment if you earn the average wage in York.

The property is described as “beautifully presented”, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The inside is definitely bigger than it looks on the outside, benefitting from an open plan lounge and two double bedrooms.

Burton Green

Cost of house: £195,000

Total annual salary when mortgage accounts for 28%: £31,842

Inside the Burton Green property (Photo:Zoopla)

Hoping to buy a three bedroom property? If so, this townhouse is up for grabs.

The unique selling point of the house has to be the 15ft dining kitchen, which is the perfect space to entertain guests and socialise when the pandemic is over.

The property also has a “smart bathrooms” which has been recently fitted and is perfect for a buyer with modern tastes.