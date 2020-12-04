ROCKING Rudolph is alive and well - and will be out and about in York this Christmas.

While the York Lions Club has had to close because of a falling membership, the Minster Lions - which operate Rocking Rudolph - are still a going concern.

"Whilst Minster Lions Club has shrunk in numbers since its heyday in the 90s and early 2000s we are still active in the community!" said Minster Lions membership chairman and past president Geoff Hawkes.

"We are putting together a small schedule for Rocking Rudolph and Santa (following Covid Guidance!) at Monks Cross and the Vangarde Centre each weekend this December running up to Christmas."

Rudolph, with Santa perched in his sleigh behind, will be at Monks Cross from 10am-4pm this Saturday, then outside Next at the Vangarde shopping centre at the same time on Sunday.

Rudolph and Santa will be back at Monks Cross on Saturday and Sunday December 12 and 13, then at Vangarde again on December 19 and 20.

Covid rules mean Lions members won't be able to rattle tins for collections, said Mr Hawkes. "Though there will be a couple of buckets if people want to chuck some cash in!"

The main reason for getting Rudolph out this Christmas, however, is simply to cheer people up - and to remind everyone that the Minster Lions at least are still active, Mr Hawkes said.

"Minster Lions is as active as many clubs and organisations can be in these difficult times," he said. "For the past couple of months during the Covid crisis we have been supporting Carecent, a charity which provides a daily meal for the homeless in York. On a weekly basis two members have been purchasing supplies as requested by the organiser and delivering the food to the Carecent kitchen."