THE number of deaths related to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust has increased, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 309.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 45 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 295 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 41,605.
Patients were aged between 39 and 99 years old. All except 11, aged 53 to 91 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 24 to December 2 with the majority being on or after November 30.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.