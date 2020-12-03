THOR'S tipi bar has reopened in a York hotel's grounds after the end of the lockdown.
Spokeswoman Amanda Monaghan said it was open every day at The Principal Hotel York from 11.30am to 11pm, with both an indoor space and a covered outdoor space with firepits.
She said had been a tough year for Thor’s and with the closure of Christmas Markets up and down the country, it had gone from seven winter bars in 2019 to one this year.
"The Thor’s team are excited to be back open post lockdown, in our home town," she said.
"We’re working hard to operate within the ‘Tier Two’ guidance and are lucky to have a brilliant menu from Shambles Kitchen serving ‘Substantial Scandi Sausages’ and more to all our guests."
Asked about the connection between Thor's and tipi tent company PapaKata, which ceased trading last month, she said: "Thor's is a separate limited company with a separate team and owns its own tents and equipment. The PapaKata team would build the tents and manage the logistics for the builds."