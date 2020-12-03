A LUXURY £8m new care scheme on the site of a former York school is closer to its launch date.

Morgan Sindall Later Living has achieved practical completion on the new 80-bed Mossdale Residence in York.

The 4,040 sqm development is part of the multi-million-pound health and wellbeing campus being constructed on part of the former Burnholme Community College site.

Mossdale Residence was procured by City of York Council and delivered in a partnership led by Morgan Sindall Later Living, whose director Laurence Basturkmen said: “The completion of Mossdale Residence is not just a pivotal moment for us, but for the Burnholme community as a whole.

“As well as providing much-needed specialist housing for York’s senior residents, the development will also be at the heart of a new community that will bring people of all ages together.

“Care schemes such as this are so important as we address the shortage of dedicated housing for the UK’s ageing population.

“It will provide residents and their families the security of a safe environment, where they can get help and assistance for their varying needs, in a modern and welcoming environment.”

The development was supported by funding from USS, with Pacy & Wheatley the appointed contractor, and property management consultant, Rider Levett Bucknall also on board.

The facility, which was designed by Penoyre & Prasad, will be operated by HC-One.

It forms part of the council’s York Older Persons’ Accommodation Programme, which is working to ensure the city’s growing population of older people have access to a wide range of modern accommodation.

The wider development facilities include a library, community areas and sports centre, with new homes being the next stage of the development.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Additional high-quality care facilities such as this are so important and are an essential element of our strategy for older people. I’m delighted to see the very welcome progress here at our growing community in Burnholme.

“Building the centre at Burnholme, refurbishing sport and leisure facilities and with our plans to build exceptional zero-carbon homes for current and future generations, all means that alongside the new care home, this intergenerational community is set to grow and thrive.”

John Ransford, executive director at HC-One, said: “We are so pleased that Mossdale Residence has reached this stage. This will be our first care home in the city, and we can’t wait to be part of York’s community.”

Mossdale Residence has been recognised as part of the Government Property Profession Awards, of which the wider development was one of three shortlisted for Project of the Year.

The development will officially open to new residents in January 2021.