The people of the UK have shown their appreciation of the NHS staff and key workers risking their health and safety during this Covid 19 pandemic.
The NHS is currently at risk from the outcomes of the US/UK trade deal negotiations. Without protection it may cease to remain a free public service, as private companies bidding for NHS contracts risk increases in the cost of lifesaving medicines and procedures.
Peers in the House of Lords are debating the trade deal to increase scrutiny and introduce NHS protection amendments. After December 7 MPs will vote on the amendments when the trade deal bill returns to the House of Commons. This will determine the future of the NHS.
Defend our NHS (York) are holding a socially distanced action in front of York NHS Trust at 11.30am today to expose the risks of the US/UK trade deal and to declare the NHS and hospitals to be “’Trade Deal-Free Zones’.
The NHS is a right not a commodity and should not be for sale. Residents need to email their MPs to ensure that the amendments that will take the NHS out of the trade deal negotiations and so preserve our NHS as a free public service for everyone in the UK are adopted.
Gwen Vardigans, Defend our NHS (York), Carron Crescent, York