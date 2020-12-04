Monday’s Press had two articles about the railway station and bus interchange capacity (‘Calls for rethink on station plans’ and ‘New platforms could be built at city station’, both November 30).
Rail passenger numbers are expected to triple, but we’re told a few extra bus stops is all we need.
There are no plans to bring services that currently terminate elsewhere to the station.
There should be, but that means more stops.
Park & Ride is operating under capacity but can’t be used instead of station parking without more stops.
Reducing the chaos when too many buses arrive together also means more stops.
Council officers say space is tight, but the picture on page 2 of Monday’s Press shows big expanses of pavement.
More could be done to help cut traffic congestion and carbon emissions.
And to cap it all the big new pedestrian crossing forces people to walk further than need be.
A pause and rethink could make this so much better.
Alan Robinson, York Bus Forum,
Lindley Street, Holgate, York