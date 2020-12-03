THIS December, people are being invited to support their local hospital by joining the National ‘Elf’ Service.
Schools, businesses and individuals are being encouraged to get involved throughout December to raise funds that will help improve patient care and staff wellbeing, buy additional equipment and refurbish areas at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Joe Fenton, fundraising coordinator for York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: “This is a Christmas like no other so we’ve had to get creative.
“Traditional fundraising can be difficult with so many restrictions, so many of the groups and organisations that support us are thinking outside the box to get involved.”
Rawcliffe community events team have organised the ‘Children for Children in Hospital’ skipping challenge, to raise money for new equipment for the children’s ward at York Hospital.
A spokesperson from the events team said: “We hope to raise £500 to towards supplying TVs on trolleys for children who will be in hospital over the Christmas period and beyond.”
To support the challenge or for more information, visit their fundraising page at: https://gf.me/u/y64p85