YORK'S famous bar walls will join dozens of landmarks across the UK in lighting up green on Monday in support of the NSPCC’s Christmas appeal.

This year has been tough for many, with the pandemic changing our everyday lives. Christmas is often a difficult time for children suffering abuse, neglect and poor mental health, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic expected to put even more children at risk this year.

By lighting up York's bar walls, in support of the NSPCC, City of York Council wants to remind all that the charity is there for children, whenever they need support.

The walls, which will be lit up green for a whole week from December 7, join sites across the UK including the North East’s Tyne Bridge, Bradford City Hall, Cardiff Castle, Alexandra Palace and Battersea Power Station in supporting the NSPCC.

Jackie Dawson, community fundraising manager for the NSPCC, said: “It’s really terrific to see the historic York bar walls going green in support of our charity, serving as a reminder that the NSPCC is here for children, like a beacon of light at what can be a dark time of year.

“For thousands of children, being stuck at home for the holidays is a terrifying thought – and they urgently need their voices to be heard. We’re here for children this Christmas, protecting them from abuse and supporting them when they feel like they have nowhere else to turn. On the phone, online, wherever they need us to be, the NSPCC is here.”

Cllr Keith Orrell, executive member for children, young people and education at City of York Council, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support this important campaign by lighting up our beautiful bar walls for a week, as the nights draw in and Christmas approaches.

“We know that Christmas is a tough time of year for many families, which this year is being made even more difficult by the challenges that the pandemic has presented to families across the city. We want to remind children to reach out for help if they need it.”

Since lockdown began, Childline counsellors have delivered almost 43,000 sessions to young people concerned about their mental or emotional health, experiencing loneliness and low self-esteem.

Last Christmas, there were 6,566 Childline counselling sessions (between December 24, 2019 and January 4, 2020), with a 26 per cent increase in counselling sessions about suicidal thoughts and feelings compared to the previous Christmas.

The NSPCC said it doesn't yet know how many children and young people will need the charity this year, but support will be there, ready to help those children in need.

It has launched an appeal to enable the charity to continue its vital work and residents are encouraged to donate, with every donation helping make sure children have someone to hear their troubles at a time of year when it’s all too easy to feel isolated.

To find out how you can support the NSPCC this Christmas, to ensure that support for children when they need it most is there, go to www.nspcc.org.uk