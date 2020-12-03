A YELLOW warning for snow over hilly areas of North Yorkshire has been issued by the Met Office.
Forecasters say sleet and snow are possible in parts of North Yorkshire from this lunchtime until 9am tomorrow.
They said travel disruption was likely from snow, but mainly over the hills.
"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services," they added.
The yellow warning does not apply to lower areas such as York, which are expected to see only rain.