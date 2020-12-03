AN interiors business has invested £40,000 a new e-commerce platform.

Richard Grafton Interiors' new online site offers all the items available in its Harrogate, Ilkley and Wetherby showrooms to buyers around the UK.

The new site has been project managed by brand manager Charlotte Grafton, 26, who returned to Harrogate to work in the family business 12 months ago, having gained retail experience as a buyer for Harrods in London.

“With the physical stores continuing to thrive, enhancing our online offering was the natural next step,” said Charlotte. “Not only have we taken the opportunity to freshen up the website, we also wanted to give customers the option of shopping with us remotely, giving them the feel of being in one of our stylish showrooms from their own home.”

Managing director Richard Grafton added: “Following the initial lockdown, we saw a marked increase in interest in interiors with so many more people either working remotely, or simply spending a greater amount of time at home. Once the showrooms were able to re-open in July, we enjoyed a really busy summer but realised we needed to accelerate our plans for an online shop in the face of possible further lockdowns.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to deliver the project ahead of schedule and we’re really pleased that our virtual fourth showroom is up-and-running in time for customers to do their Christmas shopping."

Established eight years ago, the Yorkshire interiors, architecture and design business now employs 21 staff, including 12 designers working across its interior design, bespoke cabinetry and bathroom division. In June, it opened a new showroom in Wetherby.

“Despite its delayed opening due to lockdown, the Wetherby showroom got off to a flying start.

"The combination of our inspiring room sets, together with our knowledgeable and friendly team led by interior designers, Donna Schofield and Karen Draper, plus the renewed enthusiasm for interiors meant that Wetherby outperformed targets and we’ve had great feedback from customers.

“As a business, we pride ourselves on our ability to constantly adapt and improve. We believe our latest investment in an e-commerce platform will complement our bricks-and-mortar stores, encompassing the full range of products across our three showrooms while offering customers the convenience of being able to shop from their own home.”

Since launching in March 2012, Richard Grafton Interiors has evolved from providing fabrics and soft furnishings to offering a complete service with its team of designers, spatial planners and installers providing a full turnkey solution for all interiors projects.