ARTWORK specially created in memory of a York gallery owner’s son has helped raise £4,000 for a mental health charity.

Artist Sam Toft donated her original piece, Looking After Eachother, to boost Anne Braithwaite’s fundraising efforts.

It attracted wide-spread interest from across the globe in a raffle in aid of Mind, the Braithwaite Gallery’s chosen cause for 2020.

Anne, who runs the gallery on Low Petergate with her street artist husband Mark Braithwaite, said: “The artwork, Looking After Eachother, was created by Sam in memory of my son Jake, who took his own life in 2018.”

Jake was 20 when he died after suffering from mental health problems.

“I have just sent £4,000 to Mind; a fabulous result - raised by the raffle, the original, and a donation from each print of the painting sold,” said Anne.

“I was absolutely thrilled. Sam Toft is a fabulous artist. She lives in Brighton and has had her own battle, with breast cancer.

“We have done events with her and she has met both my kids. She met Jake and we always support each other’s endeavours. She said ‘I could you an original’ which blew me away.

“She did this painting and her publisher said they would do a limited edition.”

Artist Sam Toft, right, with her mum Jenny, and Jake Braithwaite at a previous event with the Braithwaite Gallery before he died. Picture: Anne Braithwaite

Anne said Mind’s aim to make sure no one has to face mental health problems alone‘has never been more appropriate than this year’.

“It is nice to raise funds for something that will be needed more than ever.”

Anne said the raffle alone raised £1,470, with Julia Hudson, from York, winning the prize.

The raffle has ended but people can still donate £10 to the Mind fundraiser through YorkArtist.com

The Braithwaite Gallery has reopened after lockdown and is open from 11am to 4pm daily initially.

Anne said they had been ‘very much looking forward to re-opening’ and would review their opening hours based on how busy York is. “We really need the city to be open.”

* York Mind offers support on 01904 643364 or phone the Mind national helpline 0300 123 3393 (weekdays 9am - 6pm).

Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123. The NHS 24/7 crisis service in York is on 0800 0516 171.

If somebody is at serious risk of harm you should call 999.