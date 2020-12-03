A YORK MP has written to the Chief Police Commissioner to raise concerns about the process which led to a pub couple being sacked over Remembrance Sunday Drinks.

The Press reported on Wednesday that Nigel Cookson and his partner Jo Cashon, who runs the Grey Horse Pub in Elvington, said Punch Pubs issued them with a termination of employment notice - after the couple gave out free drinks to people who had observed the 11am silence in the village.

Earlier this month North Yorkshire Police told The Press that an investigation had been launched following the incident.

Nigel and Jo say they simply left glasses and some of their own wine and whisky out on benches outside the pub as a gesture to the villagers who may want to toast the memory of those who died.

On Tuesday Nigel Cookson said: “We feel our case is being dealt with far more harshly than others. For instance, The Coach and Horses in Harrogate – also under the control of the police licensing division – were issued with two warnings over Covid rules."

However, North Yorkshire Police said the decision to sack the pub couple was taken by an internal procedure from Punch Pubs.

“For clarity, Punch Taverns used their own internal procedure to terminate the employment of the Designated Premises Supervisor.

“North Yorkshire Police’s licensing department engaged with Punch Taverns during this process and evidence was provided regarding this incident, including body-worn video from the attending officers.”

The Press has approached Punch Pubs for a comment.

Mr Sturdy added that he wants a full explanation as to why there was a difference in the way police handled this incident and another in Harrogate.

There the landlord of the Coach and Horses on West Park had his licence revoked by the Borough Council licensing sub-committee in July, but this came after an initial warning from police officers about the way he was trading during the first lockdown.

Jo and Nigel accept that it was a mistake to hand out free alcohol – even if it was their own and not pub stock – but say losing their home and jobs is a disproportionate punishment.

They added: “You are all entitled to your opinions about how you feel we acted. All we can offer in support of our actions is our remorse, we have openly admitted in hindsight we shouldn’t have done what we did, even if it was in good faith.

“However, we still steadfastly don’t believe that our actions should be treated so severely under North Yorkshire Police’s ‘last resort’ system, to the extent that we should lose our home and our livelihood.