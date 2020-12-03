THE Beach Boys are all set to play North Yorkshire next Summer.
The legendary band – who celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2021 – will headline Britain’s largest open-air concert arena, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, on Sunday, June 13.
Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday, December 11.
The band last performed at the seaside venue back in 2017. Since co-founder and lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, Surfin’ (1961), dozens of the band’s chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth including Surfin’ USA, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Good Vibrations, Wouldn’t It Be Nice and Kokomo.
The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, have received more than 33 RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Platinum and Gold record awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
And with six decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
The band is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.